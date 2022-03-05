Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to a fire in Old Colorado City Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a structure fire in Colorado Springs Friday night.

At about 7:35 p.m. CSFD was called to the structure near N. 30th Street and W. Uintah. The neighborhood is on the west side of Old Colorado City.

As of 7:45 p.m. the fire was still active. When our crew arrived at the scene the fire appeared to be under control at 8 p.m.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

#ColoradoSpringsFire #workingfire N. 30th St. and West Uintah. Engine 5 initiating fire attack on single-family dwelling. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 5, 2022

