Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to a fire in Old Colorado City Friday night

House fire in Colorado Springs 3/4/22.
House fire in Colorado Springs 3/4/22.(CSFD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:50 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a structure fire in Colorado Springs Friday night.

At about 7:35 p.m. CSFD was called to the structure near N. 30th Street and W. Uintah. The neighborhood is on the west side of Old Colorado City.

As of 7:45 p.m. the fire was still active. When our crew arrived at the scene the fire appeared to be under control at 8 p.m.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

