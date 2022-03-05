Advertisement

CC hockey blanked by Denver in front of record crowd

By Richie Cozzolino
Mar. 4, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The final game of the season at Ed Robson Arena ended on a low note for Colorado College hockey.

The Tigers dropped the third game of the Gold Pan rivalry to No. 3 Denver, 5-0 Friday night in front of a record 3,891 fans. CC was outshot 36-19, surrendering two goals in the first period and never finding their footing in the offensive zone. The Tigers fall to 9-21-3 with the loss.

CC will be back in action against Denver for their final game before the NCHC Tournament on Saturday. Puck drop at Magness Arena is at 7pm.

