WATCH: Body-cam footage released after floor collapses at a Colorado house party with more than 100 people inside

2/26/22. Video released by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. 3 people were injured.
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:03 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies arrived at a house in Colorado where the floor collapsed during a party to the sound of screaming and terrified voices on Saturday.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office released body-camera footage from a responding deputy who was called to the chaotic scene. You can watch the video at the top of this article. There were between 100 and 150 people at the home when part of the main floor collapsed, according to South Metro Fire Rescue. The incident happened along E. Princeton Place, the neighborhood is in Englewood south of Denver. Three juveniles were taken to the hospital, two had minor injuries and one had serious injuries.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney announced earlier this week there would be no charges filed in connection with the floor collapsing. The case was closed soon after.

The District Attorney say they will not file any charges after a floor collapsed at a house party in Arapahoe County over the weekend.

