Suspicious death investigation underway near Pueblo Friday afternoon

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a suspicious death Friday afternoon.

Part of Valencia Road in the Salt Creek neighborhood was closed off to the public for the investigation. The area is southeast of Pueblo. No other details were immediately available, but the sheriff’s office is reporting there is no known danger to the public.

As more details become available 11 News will provide updates in our newscasts and at KKTV.com.

Breaking: Deputies investigating a suspicious death on Valencia Rd in Salt Creek neighborhood. No threat to the public. No further details at this time. pic.twitter.com/oXoG304aK3 — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) March 4, 2022

