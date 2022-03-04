‘Say Hi with a Snowman Campaign’ brings creativity to life for kids in the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - “It takes some thing that might feel imaginary and it makes it real and kids can become tearful when they see that kids might just light up with joy and excitement,” says Erika Croswhite, a child life specialist at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Great Outdoors Colorado and Children’s Hospital Colorado have partnered up for the second year of the “Say Hi with a snowman” initiative that helps bring patients snowmen drawings to life.

“Children’s Hospital Colorado and Great Outdoors Colorado have partnered to offer this awesome opportunity for hospitalized children. They get to draw a picture of their dream snowman and someone in the community through great outdoors Colorado actually will go build that snowman for the child” says Croswhite.

Children’s Hospital Colorado gives kids in the hospital an opportunity to draw their dream snowman with their favorite colors and outdoor activities. Then families across the state who volunteered will bring the drawings to life.

“Ours was a snow person,” says Greg, Tessa and Chloe, who participated in the campaign last year. “We gathered all of the different things that we saw that we could use to create a three dimensional world for three dimensions there and even use like food coloring and other things in order to build a snowman and took lots of pictures”.

Organizers say when these pictures come to life, it brings a little bit of outdoors and hope into the hospital.

“They reported back that there was a lot of joy and excitement brought to those patients and not just to them but to hospital staff as well. It was really just a feel good initiative last year which is why we’re back again this year,” says Jackie Miller, from Great Outdoors Colorado.

“It really just gives hospitalize children a sense of being acknowledged and noticed and just that connection with the kid, with someone outside of the hospital I think it creates a bond and a sweet sweet partnership between hospitalized children and well children in the community,” says Croswhite.

This is the second year that these two organizations have come together to do this campaign.

Families who have participated say this is a great way to get the family together and do a little bit of good for the community.

“It is a rewarding process, you know there’s only so many hours in a day and money is kind of faceless. So we wanted to kind of do something that had a connection for someone, to let them know that there’s other people out there that are rooting for you, says Greg.

The campaign lasts through the month of March and volunteers can sign up here to participate.

