Rock climber falls to death at Colorado state park

Police lights.
Police lights.(KKTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - A rock climber fell several hundred feet to his death while descending a wall in Eldorado Canyon State Park near Boulder.

Boulder County sheriff’s officials say the 48-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was descending the backside of the Bastille Wall on Thursday afternoon when he fell about 300 to 400 feet.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group transported his body to a trailhead.

Investigators have not said what caused the man to fall. The county coroner’s office will release his name and the cause and manner of death.

