NFL suspends all COVID protocols, cites ‘encouraging trends’

FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:10 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The NFL has suspended all aspects of its COVID-19 protocols, citing recent trends showing that the spread of the coronavirus is declining.

In an agreement with the players’ association, the league sent a memo to the 32 teams in which it mentioned “encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the CDC, changes to state law and the counsel of our respective experts” as reasons for the move.

Regardless of vaccination status, players and staff no longer must wear face coverings at team facilities, though each club can require it individually. Social distancing signs no longer are required. The league is eliminating mandatory testing of players and staff, regardless of vaccination status.

3/3/2022 12:12:43 PM (GMT -7:00)

