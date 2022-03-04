New shop ‘Thrift & More’ to open in Pueblo Saturday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo is getting a new thrift store on the east side of the city. Full Force Ministries is opening up “Thrift & More” this Saturday.

“Thrift & More” which will take place on Saturday March 5th, 2022. This community outreach is located on Pueblo’s East Side at 2529 East 8th St. Pastor Carol along with volunteers have worked very hard organizing boxes of food for citizens in our community who are in need. — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) February 16, 2022

Pastor Carol, from Full Force Ministries tells 11 News she is excited for this new opportunity. “I am personally very excited! I’m excited I love meeting people and not just meeting them but getting over the bridge and like I said it’s really important. I go around and I see a lot of hurting people as well and I think it just really means a lot to enforce community and that’s what we’re hoping to do here, says Pastor Carol.

The store will reportedly sell many different items from clothes, to household items, and even some furniture. Pastor Carol says nothing in this store is over $12 and the money will go back to help the community.

“It goes directly to all of our community events and helping and supporting the community buildings,” says Carol. “This is our main support and supporting our nonprofit business.”

Pastor Carol wants to thank the community, but especially Deputy Joe Garcia and his wife for their support in this community project.

The store will be located on the east side of Pueblo at 2529 East 8th Street and will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The thrift shop does accept donations, and recommends calling them to have them come get your items; the phone number is 719-304-6592.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.