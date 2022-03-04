Advertisement

New shop ‘Thrift & More’ to open in Pueblo Saturday

Pueblo is getting a new thrift store on the east side of the city. Full Force Ministries is...
Pueblo is getting a new thrift store on the east side of the city. Full Force Ministries is opening up “Thrift & More” this Saturday.(Full Force Ministries)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:15 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo is getting a new thrift store on the east side of the city. Full Force Ministries is opening up “Thrift & More” this Saturday.

Pastor Carol, from Full Force Ministries tells 11 News she is excited for this new opportunity. “I am personally very excited! I’m excited I love meeting people and not just meeting them but getting over the bridge and like I said it’s really important. I go around and I see a lot of hurting people as well and I think it just really means a lot to enforce community and that’s what we’re hoping to do here, says Pastor Carol.

The store will reportedly sell many different items from clothes, to household items, and even some furniture. Pastor Carol says nothing in this store is over $12 and the money will go back to help the community.

“It goes directly to all of our community events and helping and supporting the community buildings,” says Carol. “This is our main support and supporting our nonprofit business.”

Pastor Carol wants to thank the community, but especially Deputy Joe Garcia and his wife for their support in this community project.

The store will be located on the east side of Pueblo at 2529 East 8th Street and will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The thrift shop does accept donations, and recommends calling them to have them come get your items; the phone number is 719-304-6592.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene where 11-year-old Annaliese Backner was killed in Parachute, 40 miles east of Grand...
WATCH: Police provide update on Colorado child killed after falling under moving school bus
D-11 Logo
Colorado Springs D-11 parts ways with superintendent
File photo.
Kansas man arrested twice in Colorado in one week, once for reportedly driving 121 mph on Highway 24 and then a 2nd time for domestic violence charges
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed
Cyrus Warren
Former Colorado pizza delivery man accused of stalking young customers

Latest News

Colorado Springs Fire Department logo
Colorado Springs Fire contain multiple fires along I-25 Friday
KKTV
CDPHE holds COVID-19 press conference Friday
3.4.22
Fire Danger Friday
Motorcycle being towed away Friday morning after deadly crash near North Union Boulevard and...
Motorcycle rider killed in crash Friday, Austin Bluffs Parkway back open