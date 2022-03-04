Motorcycle rider killed in crash Friday, Austin Bluffs Parkway back open
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:08 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead following a crash early Friday morning near North Union Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway. Both east and westbound lanes were blocked due to the crash but have since reopened.
Colorado Springs Police responded to the scene just after 2 a.m.
Officers say one motorcycle was involved in the crash and the rider of that motorcycle died as a “result of injuries sustained during the crash”.
The Major Crash Team responded and has assumed responsibility for the investigation. Excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
