Advertisement

Motorcycle rider killed in crash Friday, Austin Bluffs Parkway back open

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:08 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead following a crash early Friday morning near North Union Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway. Both east and westbound lanes were blocked due to the crash but have since reopened.

Colorado Springs Police responded to the scene just after 2 a.m.

Officers say one motorcycle was involved in the crash and the rider of that motorcycle died as a “result of injuries sustained during the crash”.

The Major Crash Team responded and has assumed responsibility for the investigation. Excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D-11 Logo
Colorado Springs D-11 parts ways with superintendent
Scene where an 11-year-old was killed in Parachute, 40 miles east of Grand Junction.
WATCH: Police provide update on Colorado child killed after falling under moving school bus
File photo.
Kansas man arrested twice in Colorado in one week, once for reportedly driving 121 mph on Highway 24 and then a 2nd time for domestic violence charges
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed
Aerials show damaged and burned out tractor trailers following several crashes along I-95 in...
3 killed in massive pileups in Florida

Latest News

3.4.22
Fire Danger Friday
3.4.22
High fire danger today
2/25/22. Issued just before 5:30 p.m.
15-year-old girl reported missing was found and is safe
Fort Carson gets rid of mask mandate for personnel and visitors