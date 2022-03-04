Motorcycle rider killed in crash Friday, Austin Bluffs Parkway back open

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead following a crash early Friday morning near North Union Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway. Both east and westbound lanes were blocked due to the crash but have since reopened.

Per CSPD: Austin Bluffs Py & N Union Bl all lanes are open again. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) March 4, 2022

Colorado Springs Police responded to the scene just after 2 a.m.

Officers say one motorcycle was involved in the crash and the rider of that motorcycle died as a “result of injuries sustained during the crash”.

The Major Crash Team responded and has assumed responsibility for the investigation. Excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

We have learned this is a fatal crash at Austin Bluffs and Union. EB and WB lanes of Austin Bluffs remain blocked. #COStraffic pic.twitter.com/yBnaqEWXTY — Sydney Jackson (@kktvSydney) March 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.