Lady Falcons peaking heading into Mountain West tournament

USAFA, Colo. (KKTV) - A record-breaking regular season for the Air Force women’s basketball team is in the books.

Now, it’s time to break new ground in the Mountain West Tournament.

“I’m so excited,” Senior Riley Snyder said following Air Force’s 70-46 regular season finale win over San Diego State on Wednesday. “I’m like, ‘lets just take this thing at this point’. I think we’re just riding a high, and hopefully that continues into the tournament.”

The Falcons have won 6 of their last 8 games, and wrap up their season with a 17-12 record. Their win total is the most since the 1994 season, earning Air Force the No. 5 seed in next week’s conference bracket.

Air Force isn’t typically favorites to win the Mountain West tournament. But the schools’ 5 seed and first round bye has given new confidence to a team used to defying expectations.

“We didn’t have a dead spot this season. We started here and we’ve just steadily building up instead of having a roller coaster season,” senior Haley Jones says. “We don’t need to rely on just one person. If she’s not hitting tonight...okay, we’ve got 4 other people who can do their job. That’s how we win.”

Air Force will play No. 4 Nevada in the quarterfinals of the tournament, Monday at 3:30pm from Las Vegas.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.