Advertisement

Kansas man arrested twice in Colorado in one week, once for reportedly driving 121 mph on Highway 24 and then a 2nd time for domestic violence charges

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:33 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Kansas man was arrested twice in Colorado this week for two separate incidents.

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office shared some details on both cases on their Facebook page. According to the sheriff’s office, the man was first contacted along Highway 24 near the El Paso/Huerfano County line on Sunday. He was reportedly driving 121 mph in a 65-mph zone. The deputy was able to diffuse a tense situation when the suspect was pulled over.

“The suspect had two pistols on his person and an AR-15 rifle in the vehicle, along with several magazines for each firearm, and drug items such as dispensary containers and pipes,” the Facebook post reads. “The suspect was from Kansas and made statements to the Deputy to ‘Just kill me, my life is over.’ The deputy controlled the situation and arrested the suspect for Reckless Driving and the speed violation.”

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office added the suspect was booked and released that same day. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office is reporting the same man was arrested in El Paso County for charges related to domestic violence. The sheriff’s office did not publicly identify the suspect, but 11 News has reached out for more information.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D-11 Logo
Colorado Springs D-11 parts ways with superintendent
Police activity in Colorado Springs 3/1/22.
1 in custody following hours-long standoff in northeast Colorado Springs Tuesday night
A crash involving a school bus and a motorcycle was under investigation in Colorado Springs.
Crash involving a school bus and motorcycle in Colorado Springs under investigation
Scene where an 11-year-old was killed in Parachute, 40 miles east of Grand Junction.
WATCH: Police provide update on Colorado child killed after falling under moving school bus
Missing kids 3/2/22.
2 children reported missing were found and are safe

Latest News

2/25/22. Issued just before 5:30 p.m.
15-year-old girl reported missing was found and is safe
Fort Carson gets rid of mask mandate for personnel and visitors
As we head into spring and summer, AAA says drivers should expect to see even higher prices....
Colorado Springs feeling the impact of gas prices rising due to global markets
Josey Spets. Accused of reckless manslaughter and first degree arson.
Pueblo men charged in connection to house fire that killed three people
A floor collapsed during a house party in Colorado.
WATCH: Body-cam footage released after floor collapses at a Colorado house party with more than 100 people inside