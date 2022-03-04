Kansas man arrested twice in Colorado in one week, once for reportedly driving 121 mph on Highway 24 and then a 2nd time for domestic violence charges

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Kansas man was arrested twice in Colorado this week for two separate incidents.

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office shared some details on both cases on their Facebook page. According to the sheriff’s office, the man was first contacted along Highway 24 near the El Paso/Huerfano County line on Sunday. He was reportedly driving 121 mph in a 65-mph zone. The deputy was able to diffuse a tense situation when the suspect was pulled over.

“The suspect had two pistols on his person and an AR-15 rifle in the vehicle, along with several magazines for each firearm, and drug items such as dispensary containers and pipes,” the Facebook post reads. “The suspect was from Kansas and made statements to the Deputy to ‘Just kill me, my life is over.’ The deputy controlled the situation and arrested the suspect for Reckless Driving and the speed violation.”

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office added the suspect was booked and released that same day. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office is reporting the same man was arrested in El Paso County for charges related to domestic violence. The sheriff’s office did not publicly identify the suspect, but 11 News has reached out for more information.

