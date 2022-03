“Diversity is America’s strength, so it’s vital that our judicial system also reflects this truth. I’m proud to have prioritized a diverse bench, knowing that history was made by Judges Frances Johnson, Samorreyan Burney, Nikea T. Bland, Pax Moultrie, Jill D. Dorancy, Dea Lindsey, and Yolanda Fennick -- Black women judges I have appointed to Colorado’s state judiciary since taking office in order to ensure our justice system reflects the communities it serves. I applaud President Biden’s nomination of Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the nation’s highest court and urge the Senate to carry out a fair confirmation process.”