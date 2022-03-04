Advertisement

Fort Carson gets rid of mask mandate for personnel and visitors

(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:22 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials at Fort Carson announced they are getting rid of the mask mandate for personnel and visitors.

The announcement for the Mountain Post came Thursday night.

“Be aware, mask wear may still be required for providers and patients conducting in-person health care at all medical and dental treatment facilities,” part of a post on Fort Carson’s Facebook page reads.

The change comes following updated guidance from the Department of Defense.

Click here for the updated guidance from the Department of Defense.

Mask Wear Update: Fort Carson personnel and visitors are no longer required to wear masks indoors on the installation....

Posted by U.S. Army Fort Carson on Thursday, March 3, 2022

