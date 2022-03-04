Crews quickly extinguish a grass fire just off I-25 on the south side of Colorado Springs Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews quickly knocked out a fire on the south side of Colorado Springs Friday evening.

At about 4:15 p.m. smoke was visible off I-25 near Circle Drive. The fire impacted traffic on the southbound side of the highway. As of 4:30 p.m., the fire was out and crews were working on hotspots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. This article likely won’t be updated, depending on the circumstances of the fire, click here for a live traffic map. The is the second time firefighters responded to small fires in the same area in one day. Crews were called out earlier just after 9:30 a.m. to Circle and I-25.

#ColoradoSpringFire is on scene of multiple small #grassfire on southbound I25 and Circle. Crews will remain on scene hitting hotspots. I25 is slow moving through the area. Be careful of crews working in the area pic.twitter.com/cNSp9bTjTu — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 4, 2022

