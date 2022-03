COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire department has a working grass fire under control Friday.

#ColoradoSpringsFire crews have the grass fire under control at Cirlce and I25. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 4, 2022

Crews responded to three separate small fires in the area of circle and I-25.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workinggrassfire. Wildland 4 reporting 3 separate small fires in the area of Circle and I25. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 4, 2022

We are working to learn more information.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.