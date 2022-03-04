Colorado Springs feeling the impact of gas prices rising due to global markets

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -You may have noticed an increase in gas prices at the pumps. According to AAA, gas in Colorado jumped six cents in one night this week. Experts anticipate the price will keep going up because of the conflict in Ukraine.

Thursday, the national average was $3.728 a gallon. In Colorado, the average was $3.474, but in Colorado Springs there’s some gas stations already up to the national average.

11 News spoke with AAA about why gas is going up in price. They say it all has to do with the global oil market. AAA says oil prices jumped from $90 per barrel of oil to $110, which translates to around a 40-to-50-cent increase at the pumps.

AAA says there’s several reasons this is happening. First, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is affecting the global oil market. Also, oil production is still trying to catch up after a slow down during 2020. There’s also a higher demand for gas as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and more people are traveling.

As we head into spring and summer, AAA says drivers should expect to see even higher prices. They estimate gas could hit over $4 a gallon. However, experts believe this is a short-term problem.

“There’s not going to be gas panics. There’s not going to be a run on gas. There’s not gonna be no supply. Things are just going to be a little weird for the duration of the conflict as the oil market straightens out when and how to get crude oil,” said Skyler McKinley, Regional Director of Public Affairs for AAA.

This is also affecting local businesses like Chief Petroleum. They don’t have room to store their oil like some gas stations do. So they are immediately feeling the impacts of the increase in market price. This week they saw a 56-cent increase in diesel and a 38-cent increase in gas.

“We are all at the mercy of the market, unfortunately. There’s not a whole lot that we can do to affect it and there’s not a whole lot we can do to change it and we just hope that we see this correct and have some stability,” said Eric Liebold, COO Chief Petroleum.

“Because there’s not a lot of products out there that affect every single person in the community and this is one of those products, from your groceries, to your utility bill, to your lawn service. Anything out there, it’s going to affect you in one way, shape, or form. So we really hope to see the prices come back down,” he added.

AAA says everyone should be prepared for these increases to last through at least Labor Day before we start to see prices go down.

If you’re looking for the cheapest gas prices in your area click here.

