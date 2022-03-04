Advertisement

CDPHE holds COVID-19 press conference Friday

KKTV
KKTV(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:00 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Public Health is holding a press conference Friday about COVID-19.

Jill Hunsaker Ryan, the Executive Director for CDPHE, Scott Bookman, the COVID-19 Incident Commander, Dr. Eric France, the Chief Medical Officer, and Dr. Emily Travanty, State Lab Director will be speaking.

The press conference is expected to begin around 11:10 a.m. Friday. We will stream the conference on the 11 Breaking News Center.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene where 11-year-old Annaliese Backner was killed in Parachute, 40 miles east of Grand...
WATCH: Police provide update on Colorado child killed after falling under moving school bus
D-11 Logo
Colorado Springs D-11 parts ways with superintendent
File photo.
Kansas man arrested twice in Colorado in one week, once for reportedly driving 121 mph on Highway 24 and then a 2nd time for domestic violence charges
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed
Cyrus Warren
Former Colorado pizza delivery man accused of stalking young customers

Latest News

Colorado Springs Fire Department logo
Colorado Springs Fire contain multiple fires along I-25 Friday
3.4.22
Fire Danger Friday
Pueblo is getting a new thrift store on the east side of the city. Full Force Ministries is...
New shop ‘Thrift & More’ to open in Pueblo Saturday
Motorcycle being towed away Friday morning after deadly crash near North Union Boulevard and...
Motorcycle rider killed in crash Friday, Austin Bluffs Parkway back open