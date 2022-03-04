CDPHE holds COVID-19 press conference Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Public Health is holding a press conference Friday about COVID-19.

Jill Hunsaker Ryan, the Executive Director for CDPHE, Scott Bookman, the COVID-19 Incident Commander, Dr. Eric France, the Chief Medical Officer, and Dr. Emily Travanty, State Lab Director will be speaking.

The press conference is expected to begin around 11:10 a.m. Friday. We will stream the conference on the 11 Breaking News Center.

