CDPHE holds COVID-19 press conference Friday
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:00 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Public Health is holding a press conference Friday about COVID-19.
Jill Hunsaker Ryan, the Executive Director for CDPHE, Scott Bookman, the COVID-19 Incident Commander, Dr. Eric France, the Chief Medical Officer, and Dr. Emily Travanty, State Lab Director will be speaking.
The press conference is expected to begin around 11:10 a.m. Friday. We will stream the conference on the 11 Breaking News Center.
