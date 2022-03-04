Advertisement

19 children hurt as SUV smashes into California preschool

Car crashes into preschool in Anderson, California.
Car crashes into preschool in Anderson, California.(KRCR via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, Calif. (AP) — Police say a car has smashed into a Northern California preschool, sending 19 children and an employee to the hospital.

Two children are in intensive care. However, police say none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Police say an SUV plowed into Great Adventures Christian Preschool around 2:30 p.m.

Thursday in Anderson, a Shasta County community northwest of Sacramento. Police say the children had varying levels of injuries but most were taken to hospitals only as a precaution.

Police also say the driver didn’t appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and cooperated with authorities.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

