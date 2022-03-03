Advertisement

Would-be robbery victim stops golf club-wielding suspect

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A would-be robbery victim turned the tables on the suspect Wednesday night.

Police say the crook cornered the victim in the 500 block of Gillette and ordered them to hand over cash while waving a golf club. When the victim refused, the suspect bashed them in the face with the club.

Things went downhill for the suspect from there.

The victim shrugged off the blow to the face and overpowered the suspect, then called police. The victim then held down the suspect until officers arrived. He was swiftly arrested by police.

Identified as 35-year-old David Roe, the suspect now faces charges of attempted robbery.

