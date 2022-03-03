Advertisement

Purrfect partners: Cats provide emotional support, care to inmates

Since 2012, the Lincoln County Detention Center in Nebraska has used a program that houses cats in many of the pods with inmates. (Source: KNOP)
By Emily Van de Riet and Marresa Burke
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP/Gray News) – For some inmates, cuddles from a cat are just what they need to get through a tough day.

Since 2012, the Lincoln County Detention Center in Nebraska has used a program that houses cats in many of the pods with inmates. The cats provide mental and emotional support for the inmates. In addition to the internal benefits, the cats also allow inmates to care for someone else.

“The cats, first off, they give [the inmates] responsibility, so it’s somebody to care for,” Lieutenant Penny Ball told KNOP. “If they’re missing a family member, maybe their children, nieces, nephews – they have some place to put that care and that emotional support that they need to give to other people.”

Ball said the cats give inmates someone to talk to without judgment and the chance to do an emotional purge, which helps psychologically. The inmates and cats form bonds that help many of the inmates deal with feelings of anxiety, stress, and isolation.

“There is a lot of tension being in here with confined spaces and stuff,” inmate Francisco Ziphfer said. “Having the cat around really eases the tension. Everyone loves the cats and takes care of them.”

Inmate Harlie Saathoff said the cats help the inmates through hard times.

“Sometimes, when we are in our rooms and there’s people that are crying, he’ll come up and he’ll know which room it is,” said inmate Harlie Saathoff. “He definitely senses it, and that’s really nice.”

The inmates also monitor the health and needs of the cats and alert officers if assistance is needed.

“The inmate becomes an advocate for the cat, and the cats become advocates for the inmates,” said Lieutenant Ball. “Even though they can’t speak to us, they let the inmates know they are there for them.”

