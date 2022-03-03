Lewis-Palmer, Pueblo South boys basketball punch tickets to Great 8

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The top two seeds in the 4A boys basketball state tournament are cruising into the next round.

#1 Lewis Palmer crushed #16 Falcon 89-58 in the Sweet 16, thanks to a dominant 27-point first quarter.

#2 Pueblo South drove through #18 Mesa Ridge 76-68 to advance.

The Rangers will face #9 Longmont on Saturday, while the Colts host #7 Centaurus. With a win, both schools will move to the Final Four at the Denver Coliseum March 11 and 12.

