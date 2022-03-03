Advertisement

Former Colorado pizza delivery man accused of stalking young customers

Cyrus Warren
Cyrus Warren(Larimer County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:41 PM MST
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pizza delivery driver is accused of stalking and an assortment of other crimes after alleged disturbing behavior with a customer’s young daughter.

Fort Collins police say 21-year-old Cyrus Warren repeatedly made moves on a girl under 13, including showing up out of uniform and trying to talk his way into to her home.

Police said Warren twice delivered pizza to the family, and both times one of the family’s daughters answered the door. While no unusual behavior was reported the first time he met the family, things allegedly escalated the second time he brought pizza.

“This time, the family’s younger daughter answered the door. Warren inquired if her parents were home, asked for a hug and picked her up. He then gave the child a note offering his contact information and babysitting services,” Fort Collins police said.

Two months later, Warren allegedly returned to the home out of the blue.

“The family’s younger daughter answered the door. Warren asked if her parents were home and asked if he could come inside to use the bathroom. The girl refused, then closed and locked the door. Warren knocked several more times. A short time later, the family’s tween daughter saw the door handle moving as if someone was trying to enter the home,” police said.

The parents called Domino’s to report Warren’s behavior and were told he had abruptly quit on Dec. 23, the day after his second pizza delivery to the family.

Police were notified, and Warren was arrested on stalking and attempted first-degree trespass charges.

As they investigated the case, detectives allegedly discovered that Warren was a registered sex offender with a pattern of offering babysitting services to delivery customers. He has worked for other restaurants besides Domino’s. Police are concerned there may be other victims and have asked anyone who knows of an unreported incident to contact Detective Julia Chenoweth at 970-416-2645 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.

Warren is also accused of sexually assaulting an acquaintance while hanging out in late December -- the same day he quit Domino’s.

He is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.

Fort Collins police released the following known timeline of Warren’s alleged actions:

Oct. 31, 2021: Suspect begins working for Domino’s

Dec. 6, 2021: Suspect delivers pizza to Village Garden Apartments home, interacts with tween daughter

Dec. 22, 2021: Suspect delivers pizza to Village Garden Apartments home, interacts with younger daughter

Dec. 23, 2021: Suspect reported to have sexually assaulted woman

Dec. 23, 2021: Suspect quits job at Domino’s without notice

Feb. 7, 2022: Suspect visits Village Garden Apartments home, interacts with younger daughter, reportedly tries to enter home

Feb. 23, 2022: Suspect arrested on warrants for sexual assault, stalking, attempted trespass

