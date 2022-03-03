Firefighter rescues Colorado pup from icy pond

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Who says cats are the only ones with nine lives?!

A Douglas County pup is safe and on dry land again after a misadventure involving an icy pond Wednesday.

“Daisy had a ruff morning after escaping from her backyard in Douglas County,” South Metro Fire Rescue said. “She got stuck in an icy pond and her humans did the right thing by calling 911 and remaining on shore.”

Video from South Metro shows a firefighter wading through a sludge of water, ice and mud to reach poor Daisy, whose hind legs were stuck. He frees her legs and then helps guide the frantic pup back to her family waiting by the water.

“Thankfully, this muddy tail has a happy ending and firefighter Bradberry gets a round of a-paws,” South Metro said.

