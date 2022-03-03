Couples await progress on second chance for infertility coverage bill

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado passed a law in 2020 promising insurance coverage for some fertility treatments starting Jan. 1 of this year, but problematic wording held up that law taking effect, forcing many couples to put off starting their families.

“It definitely took a toll on us emotionally,” said Donny Mitchell. He and wife Teresa are one of thousands of Colorado couples dealing with infertility.

“It is not a choice that my wife and I are making, to just have IVF (in vitro fertilization) to have it. We’ve been through the entire process from beginning to end, and spent so much money already at the doctor’s office to get to this point. This is the last thing that we thought we would ever have to do,” Donny Mitchell said. “We were shocked. We both take care of ourselves, we both work out, we both eat healthy... and to hear that it wasn’t going to be as easy as we expected, we would have never thought it would have gone to this point,” Teresa added.

Like many couples, the Mitchells were told they’ll have to wait several more months, possibly a year or more, for the new amended version of the bill to pass. That’s beyond the years of waiting they’ve already done.

“It’s crazy to be relying on a bill to start our family,” Teresa Mitchell said.

State representative Kerry Tipper is the main lawmaker backing the bill, after her own experience with infertility. “Of all the bills I have run, and I have run some big bills, this is the bill that I still get emails about, almost once a week, to this day,” Tipper said.

She explained, while the legislation would not cover all fertility treatments for everyone, it will save many couples thousands of dollars. IVF, often the last resort for many couples, typically costs tens of thousands of dollars, which providers ask for up-front.

“You’re looking at close to $30,000, but we’ve been quoted $40,000... $50,000...” Donny Mitchell said. His wife was frustrated with the lack of help her insurance company provided.

“A lot of my doctors and insurance reps have been very unclear over what they cover, and what infertility is. I have been mislead by multiple doctors over what was going on ... It’s to the point where we have pursued other clinics out of state.”

Tipper also said, “It feels like the one time that you actually need health insurance for something that’s probably one of the most important en devours you’ll ever embark on, you can’t get it.”

If becoming a law, this would require insurance companies treat infertility like any other medical condition, like cancer or diabetes. Therefore, deductibles and terms of individual policies apply. The bill passed the state house in February and is set for a senate committee hearing March 7. If passing the senate, it could be signed into law in a few weeks.

