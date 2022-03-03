Advertisement

Colorado traffic experts hold 11 a.m. news conference over dangers of ‘poly-impaired driving’

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:52 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - Deaths on Colorado roadways has been a growing problem in recent years.

State officials are looking for ways to halt this troubling trend, and Thursday are focusing one key contributor: impaired driving. Specifically, “poly-impaired driving,” or driving under the influence of both drugs and alcohol.

CDOT and the Colorado Department of Public Safety are holding a news conference at 11 a.m. with other traffic safety experts to “discuss and present new data on increased crash risk from combining alcohol and marijuana or other drugs.”

Watch their findings in the video above.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D-11 Logo
Colorado Springs D-11 parts ways with superintendent
Police activity in Colorado Springs 3/1/22.
1 in custody following hours-long standoff in northeast Colorado Springs Tuesday night
A crash involving a school bus and a motorcycle was under investigation in Colorado Springs.
Crash involving a school bus and motorcycle in Colorado Springs under investigation
Missing kids 3/2/22.
2 children reported missing were found and are safe
Photo courtesy: CSPD
‘A true hometown hero’: Fundraiser created for former officer Cem Duzel as he prepares to wed longtime love

Latest News

Colorado child killed after falling under moving school bus
Mary Grand
Pueblo police searching for missing and endangered woman
Would-be robbery victim stops golf club-wielding suspect
A firefighter is praised after rescuing a stuck dog from an icy pond in Colorado Wednesday.
Firefighter rescues Colorado pup from icy pond