Colorado traffic experts hold 11 a.m. news conference over dangers of ‘poly-impaired driving’

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - Deaths on Colorado roadways has been a growing problem in recent years.

State officials are looking for ways to halt this troubling trend, and Thursday are focusing one key contributor: impaired driving. Specifically, “poly-impaired driving,” or driving under the influence of both drugs and alcohol.

CDOT and the Colorado Department of Public Safety are holding a news conference at 11 a.m. with other traffic safety experts to “discuss and present new data on increased crash risk from combining alcohol and marijuana or other drugs.”

Watch their findings in the video above.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.