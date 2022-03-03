Colorado Springs D-11 parts ways with superintendent

Good evening D11 family,

Recently, Colorado Springs School District 11 Superintendent Dr. Michael Thomas met with D11 School Board President Dr. Parth Melpakam to discuss the district’s vision and direction guided by the Board of Education. Through that discussion, Dr. Thomas expressed a desire to pursue a mutual, amicable separation that would benefit all parties and the broader community. Further discussions ensued resulting in a mutual separation agreement.

This evening, the Board voted to accept the mutual separation agreement, with Dr. Thomas’s departure effective March 2nd, 2022. The terms of the mutual separation agreement include 14 months of severance compensation and health benefits for Dr. Thomas.

We are grateful to Dr. Thomas for his dedicated service to the district and his many successes. The Board is determined to build on Dr. Thomas’ accomplishments as we work to deliver academic excellence and positive school culture for our deserving students and dedicated staff members.

Until an interim superintendent is identified, the Board appointed D11 veteran administrator Mr. Daniel Hoff to be the Acting Superintendent. Mr. Hoff has served the district for 22 years, most recently as Executive Director of School Leadership. Meanwhile, a formal search for a new superintendent will begin shortly, the process for which will be determined by the Board in the coming days. Communications regarding search-related developments will be forthcoming.

Because of COVID, it’s been a tumultuous two years in education for students, parents, staff, and our entire community. Our highest priority now is to address achievement gaps as well as pandemic learning and social-emotional losses, which hit vulnerable students hardest. We are grateful for the support of the community as we make a smooth transition to new district leadership. Please join us in wishing Dr. Thomas well in all his future endeavors.