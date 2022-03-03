Advertisement

Colorado residents allowed to smile for driver license photo under new pilot program

New design for Colorado driver's license ID.
New design for Colorado driver's license ID.(CO DMV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:32 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - For years, Colorado residents have been forced to stare coldly into a camera for an emotionless photo that would be placed on their driver’s license.

The requirement to not smile for a driver’s license photo has been removed, for the time being, under a pilot program in the Centennial State. Meghan Tanis, the Communications Director for the Colorado Department of Revenue, tells 11 News her department has heard from many Coloradans that they wish to smile in their driver license photo. Residents have been asked to keep a straight face for security purposes pertaining to illegal acts such as fraud, according to Tanis.

“Although our policy hasn’t changed, a pilot program is underway for those who smile for their credential picture to evaluate potential impacts on REAL ID compliance and fraud-prevention efforts,” Tanis wrote to 11 News. “We have no timeline on when this trial phase will conclude, but are working as quickly as possible to properly balance the interests”

It should be noted, the pilot program could end any day.

For more information on receiving a driver’s license in Colorado, click here. The pilot program for smiling comes as a new design for the Colorado license became available this week.

