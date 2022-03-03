Advertisement

Colorado child killed after falling under moving school bus

Mar. 3, 2022
PARACHUTE, Colo. (KKTV) - A small town is reeling after a child was killed on her way to school Thursday morning.

The Parachute Police Department says an 11-year-old was racing to catch her school bus when she tripped and fell under the moving vehicle. The young girl died at the scene.

At the time of this writing, no other details have been released. The child’s identity will not be released her family is all notified and the coroner’s report is completed.

The police department thanked Garfield County School District 16, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Garfield County Coroner’s Office, Grand Valley Fire, and Colorado State Patrol for their rapid response to the scene.

Parachute is located off I-70 about 40 miles east of Grand Junction.

