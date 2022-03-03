Advertisement

Air Force women thrash San Diego State, cap historic regular season with 5 seed in conference tourney

By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:21 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
USAFA, Colo. (KKTV) - A record-breaking regular season comes to a close for the Air Force women’s basketball squad.

The lady Falcons defeated San Diego State 70-46 on senior night at Clune Arena. Senior Riley Snyder finished with 16 points in her final game on USAFA grounds, while Haley Jones added 9 points and 15 rebounds.

The Falcons move up to 17-12 on the regular season, extending their best record since the 1994 season. Air Force earns the No. 5 seed in the Mountain West tournament following an 11-7 conference record. They will face Nevada in the opening round of the tournament Monday at 3:30pm from Las Vegas.

