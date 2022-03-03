3 killed in massive pileups in Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (KKTV) - Smoke and fog shrouding an interstate in Florida may have led to a series of deadly crashes Thursday morning.

Florida state troopers said at least 15 vehicles were involved in five separate pileups on I-95 near Edgewater, killing three and injuring several others including at least one child who had to be airlifted from the scene. The collisions involved multiple tractor-trailers as well as passenger vehicles; at least one semi was virtually obliterated after catching fire.

All of the crashes occurred in the same area on both sides of the interstate.

Florida Highway Patrol says visibility was near zero when troopers got on scene. Along with fog, a haze from a recent controlled burn hung over the area, CBS Orlando reports.

The area is about 20 miles of Daytona Beach.

