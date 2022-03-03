Advertisement

3 killed in massive pileups in Florida

Aerials show damaged and burned out tractor trailers following several crashes along I-95 in...
Aerials show damaged and burned out tractor trailers following several crashes along I-95 in Florida.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:52 AM MST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:58 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (KKTV) - Smoke and fog shrouding an interstate in Florida may have led to a series of deadly crashes Thursday morning.

Florida state troopers said at least 15 vehicles were involved in five separate pileups on I-95 near Edgewater, killing three and injuring several others including at least one child who had to be airlifted from the scene. The collisions involved multiple tractor-trailers as well as passenger vehicles; at least one semi was virtually obliterated after catching fire.

All of the crashes occurred in the same area on both sides of the interstate.

Florida Highway Patrol says visibility was near zero when troopers got on scene. Along with fog, a haze from a recent controlled burn hung over the area, CBS Orlando reports.

The area is about 20 miles of Daytona Beach.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene where 11-year-old Annaliese Backner was killed in Parachute, 40 miles east of Grand...
WATCH: Police provide update on Colorado child killed after falling under moving school bus
D-11 Logo
Colorado Springs D-11 parts ways with superintendent
File photo.
Kansas man arrested twice in Colorado in one week, once for reportedly driving 121 mph on Highway 24 and then a 2nd time for domestic violence charges
Motorcycle being towed away Friday morning after deadly crash near North Union Boulevard and...
Motorcycle rider killed in crash Friday, Austin Bluffs Parkway back open
A floor collapsed during a house party in Colorado.
WATCH: Body-cam footage released after floor collapses at a Colorado house party with more than 100 people inside

Latest News

A group of people, including terminally ill children, escape Ukraine on a humanitarian train....
Ukraine: Escaping on humanitarian train into Poland
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in extension of testing
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
Shooting investigation underway in Cimarron Hills east of Colorado Springs Friday night
House fire in Colorado Springs 3/4/22.
Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to a fire in Old Colorado City Friday night
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov....
Pence hits Trump: No room in GOP ‘for apologists for Putin’