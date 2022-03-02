‘A true hometown hero’: Fundraiser created for former officer Cem Duzel as he prepares to wed longtime love

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three and a half years after he was ambushed and shot while responding to a call, former Springs police officer Cem Duzel is beginning a wonderful new chapter in his life.

Duzel’s recovery in the months and years since he was shot in the head has been nothing short of miraculous. Capping off his incredible survival story: he is set to marry longtime girlfriend Layne Pachl in August, almost exactly four years following the shooting.

As they embark on this exciting time in their lives, the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs wants to help give back to the man who gave so much. His injuries forced him to medically retire from the police force.

“It is simply amazing that one of our true heroes of the Colorado Springs Police Department and community, who experienced a horrific life-changing event while doing a job he loved, has chosen to return to Colorado with his bride to be, Layne,” the foundation in a statement. “Police Foundation of Colorado Springs is creating a fundraising effort to show the couple just how much we, as a community, appreciate his sacrifice.”

In a news conference Wednesday morning announcing the fundraiser, several city leaders praised the “hometown hero.”

“He, Layne and their families have been a great inspiration for us all. He has overcome insurmountable obstacles and is returning home to Colorado Springs, I was just informed, next week. That is great,” said outgoing Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski. “He’s worked hard over the last few years to get where he is today, so he can come home to Colorado Springs and spend the rest of his life here with Layne which we are all grateful for.”

“Cem Duzel is a hero. A young career-minded police officer, Cem ran toward danger on a summer night four years ago, and he paid for that valor with months in the hospital and years of rehabilitation,” Mayor John Suthers added. “Cem’s actions are exactly what we expect of our police officers every day. Comfortable in our own homes, we seldom think about the men and women patrolling our city and keeping us safe.”

Standing for her fiance at Wednesday’s news conference, Pachl thanked the community for the outpouring of love and generosity it had shown Duzel during his darkest moments.

“It meant the world. It just means that everything is kind of coming to a head. We’ve been waiting for so long to make Colorado Springs our home again, that this was kind of like our welcome back. From the very beginning the community has always felt like family, especially the police department. So it just kind of reiterates all the feelings that we’ve already had about our community, and it just says a lot for Cem to want to move out here, and I’m just here along for the ride and here to support. When Cem first moved out here and everything happened -- he moved out here from New York he moved out here for a reason. He had his very best friends, he had just this tight-knit group of police officers. So, he always had that wanting to stay here and so I think that was a really easy decision.”

Aug. 25 is the big day, and the couple is planning to honeymoon close to home.

“Cem is a big Stephen King fan, so right now it’s the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park,” she said.

