WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden is delivering his first State of the Union address at a precipitous moment for the nation.

In excerpts released in advance, he declares that dictators such as Russian President Vladimir Putin must “pay a price” or dangers to the U.S. and the world will only grow. In the Tuesday night speech, Biden is aiming to lead the country out of the pandemic and reboot his stalled domestic agenda as well as confront Russia’s aggression.

The speech has taken on new significance with last week’s Russian invasion of Ukraine and nuclear saber-rattling by Putin.

