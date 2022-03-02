Talking with kids about Ukraine invasion

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The world is constantly reminded of the human cost of the war between Russia and Ukraine. It is difficult to see the images and hear some of the details. 11 News has spoken with local experts who say it is important to check in with your kids.

Kid Power tells 11 News parents should never assume they know how their children are feeling. Executive Director of Kid Power Jan Isaacs Henry tells 11 News it may be difficult but parents should find ways to explain this conflict in a calm manner. If the child see their parent is calm when sharing the news, they will accept it better.

Henry says parents have to first evaluate how they will break the news down with their kids. This is based on their age. If you have elementary aged children, keep it as basic and easy as you can. Henry says you do not want to confuse or accidentally scare your children.

For middle and high schoolers, Henry is telling parents to watch the news together and discuss what you see. Henry says these older kids will be able to cope with the news a lot better than a younger child. If they do not feel comfortable talking to your kids about this topic, Henry recommends talking to a mental health specialist in your local school district.

“Some kids will do that more than others so I would say to parents, it’s a really important time to monitor our kids emotional well-being,” said Henry. “Don’t be afraid to get additional help if you need it.”

Regardless of age, Henry says to respect and not judge your child’s viewpoints. Henry tells 11 News doing this will provide an opening for your child to talk to you more about difficult topics.

