Pedestrian hit by car in Alamosa

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was hit by a car while walking on the highway Tuesday evening.

State Patrol says the driver was traveling through Alamosa on Highway 285 when he saw a man walking in traffic and swerved to keep from hitting him.

“The Chevy Impala attempted to avoid the pedestrian but the left front end of the vehicle collided with the pedestrian, knocking the pedestrian to the ground,” State Patrol said in a news release.

The pedestrian was seriously injured and transported to the San Luis Valley Regional Medical Center. His condition Wednesday is unknown. He was identified by State Patrol as D.K. Vigen of Jarosa.

The driver stayed at the scene, troopers said. Neither he or his passenger were hurt.

Alcohol and speeding are not suspected factors in the collision. It’s unclear why Vigen was on the road.

