DA: No charges filed in Colorado house party after a floor collapsed

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The 18th Judicial District Attorney says his office will not file any charges after a floor collapsed at a house party in Arapahoe County over the weekend.

It happened at a home near Quincy Avenue and Malta Street southeast of Aurora. Crews responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

#ACSOAlert: The sheriff's office referred the information on the floor collapse at the house party on E. Princeton Pl. to the @DA18th. The District Attorney has determined there will be no criminal charges filed. The case is now closed. @SouthMetroPIO pic.twitter.com/r0FGyD01q3 — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) March 2, 2022

Authorities say between 100 and 150 teenagers were inside the home when a floor collapsed.

Officials say the case has been closed.

Click here to read more from our sister station in Denver.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.