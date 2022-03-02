Advertisement

DA: No charges filed in Colorado house party after a floor collapsed

The District Attorney say they will not file any charges after a floor collapsed at a house party in Arapahoe County over the weekend.
By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:28 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The 18th Judicial District Attorney says his office will not file any charges after a floor collapsed at a house party in Arapahoe County over the weekend.

It happened at a home near Quincy Avenue and Malta Street southeast of Aurora. Crews responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say between 100 and 150 teenagers were inside the home when a floor collapsed.

Officials say the case has been closed.

Click here to read more from our sister station in Denver.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity in Colorado Springs 3/1/22.
1 in custody following hours-long standoff in northeast Colorado Springs Tuesday night
Residents in the Indigo Ranch neighborhood need help identifying this person in the video.
11 CALL FOR ACTION INVESTIGATION: Person caught on camera sifting through mailboxes in Colorado Springs
Incident involving a train and a pedestrian 2/28/22.
Unidentified woman struck by train in Colorado Springs Monday night
LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Prosecution responds to defense’s request to throw out Barry Morphew case (Documents inside article)
New design for Colorado driver's license ID.
New Colorado driver license design unveiled

Latest News

Crash involving a school bus and motorcycle 3/2/22.
Crash involving a school bus and motorcycle in Colorado Springs under investigation
3/2/22.
Crews respond to a wildland fire southeast of Pueblo on Wednesday
South Metro Fire says emergency shorting was used to stabilize damaged parts of the structure,...
DA: No charges filed in Arapahoe County House Party
Photo courtesy: CSPD
‘A true hometown hero’: Fundraiser created for former officer Cem Duzel as he prepares to wed longtime love