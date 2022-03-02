DA: No charges filed in Colorado house party after a floor collapsed
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:28 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The 18th Judicial District Attorney says his office will not file any charges after a floor collapsed at a house party in Arapahoe County over the weekend.
It happened at a home near Quincy Avenue and Malta Street southeast of Aurora. Crews responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Authorities say between 100 and 150 teenagers were inside the home when a floor collapsed.
Officials say the case has been closed.
