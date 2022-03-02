MISSING: Colorado Springs Police ask for help with locating 2 children last seen Tuesday
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:09 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs were asking for help with locating two missing children on Wednesday.
Photos of 11-year-old Julia Sherer and 11-year-old Kaydence Betzler are at the bottom and top of this article. Police said the pair left voluntarily from the 2400 block of Farnsworth Drive and the 2500 block of Astrozon Boulevard on Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000.
