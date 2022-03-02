Former Colorado officer pleads guilty to assaulting woman with dementia

LOVELAND, Colo. (KKTV) - A former Colorado police officer has pleaded guilty to assaulting a then-73-year-old woman with dementia while arresting her almost two years ago.

Karen Garner accidentally left Walmart in June 2020 without paying for $14 of merchandise. Alerted by the store, then-Loveland police officer Austin Hopp found Garner walking home -- and proceeded to roughly grab her, twist her arm and shove her to the ground as she cried that she wanted go home. The entire episode was caught on his body camera.

Wednesday, Hopp accepted a guilty plea to assault in exchange for a shorter sentence of two to eight years in prison, versus the 10-32 years he would have faced if the case had gone to trial.

Garner’s family said they were dismayed over the deal, stating they felt video proved Hopp was guilty on all counts beyond a reasonable doubt.

“Thirty times Karen said, ‘I’m going home, I’m going home, I’m going home,’ during the arrest,” daughter-in-law Shannon Steward told the court Wednesday. “And he ignored her. Then 10 times while she was chained to the bench she said she hurt her shoulder, but was denied medical treatment. She had pleas that were ignored. And then we have to come here today and honor him with this plea deal, it is just a slap in the face.”

