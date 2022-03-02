Advertisement

Former Colorado officer pleads guilty to assaulting woman with dementia

Karen Garner, a 73-year-old Colorado woman with dementia, was pushed to the ground during her...
Karen Garner, a 73-year-old Colorado woman with dementia, was pushed to the ground during her arrest after she left a store without paying for items worth about $14.(Source: The Life and Liberty Law Office, KCNC via CNN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:47 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVELAND, Colo. (KKTV) - A former Colorado police officer has pleaded guilty to assaulting a then-73-year-old woman with dementia while arresting her almost two years ago.

Karen Garner accidentally left Walmart in June 2020 without paying for $14 of merchandise. Alerted by the store, then-Loveland police officer Austin Hopp found Garner walking home -- and proceeded to roughly grab her, twist her arm and shove her to the ground as she cried that she wanted go home. The entire episode was caught on his body camera.

Wednesday, Hopp accepted a guilty plea to assault in exchange for a shorter sentence of two to eight years in prison, versus the 10-32 years he would have faced if the case had gone to trial.

Garner’s family said they were dismayed over the deal, stating they felt video proved Hopp was guilty on all counts beyond a reasonable doubt.

“Thirty times Karen said, ‘I’m going home, I’m going home, I’m going home,’ during the arrest,” daughter-in-law Shannon Steward told the court Wednesday. “And he ignored her. Then 10 times while she was chained to the bench she said she hurt her shoulder, but was denied medical treatment. She had pleas that were ignored. And then we have to come here today and honor him with this plea deal, it is just a slap in the face.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D-11 Logo
Colorado Springs D-11 parts ways with superintendent
Scene where an 11-year-old was killed in Parachute, 40 miles east of Grand Junction.
WATCH: Police provide update on Colorado child killed after falling under moving school bus
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed
File photo.
Kansas man arrested twice in Colorado in one week, once for reportedly driving 121 mph on Highway 24 and then a 2nd time for domestic violence charges
Aerials show damaged and burned out tractor trailers following several crashes along I-95 in...
3 killed in massive pileups in Florida

Latest News

Active weather this weekend
Fire Danger Friday
2/25/22. Issued just before 5:30 p.m.
15-year-old girl reported missing was found and is safe
Fort Carson gets rid of mask mandate for personnel and visitors
As we head into spring and summer, AAA says drivers should expect to see even higher prices....
Colorado Springs feeling the impact of gas prices rising due to global markets
Josey Spets. Accused of reckless manslaughter and first degree arson.
Pueblo men charged in connection to house fire that killed three people