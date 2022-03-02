D-60 in Pueblo removes mask mandate

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - During a special school board meeting Tuesday night, D-60 voted to remove their mask mandate.

The decision comes days after updated guidance from the CDC on masks and weeks after similar decisions were made by multiple school districts in El Paso County.

“Although mask wearing is strongly recommended – and those who wish to remain masked will continue to be supported -- students, staff and visitors to District schools and facilities no longer have to be masked, effectively immediately,” part of a news release from D-60 reads.

In endorsing the resolution, Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso said that while “the COVID numbers are declining and in our favor,” numbers that reflect the social/emotional impact the pandemic has had on students are much more difficult to gauge.

Beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, facial coverings/masks are no longer required in all District 60 schools and facilities.



However, masks continue to be strongly recommended and will continue to be required on all bus transportation, per federal regulations. pic.twitter.com/4iwrWsvLHf — Pueblo School District 60 (@Pueblo_D60) March 2, 2022

