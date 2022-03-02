Crews respond to a wildland fire southeast of Pueblo on Wednesday
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Smoke was visible from Pueblo on Wednesday as crews responded to a wildland fire due south of Avondale.
The Pueblo County Sheriff’s office provided a brief update at about 4:15 p.m. stating no structures were threatened and the actual fire was in the 6200 block of Huerfano Road. At that time, the size of the fire was estimated at about 25 acres and the cause was unknown.
11 News has a crew at the scene and this article will be updated.
