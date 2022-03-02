Crews respond to a wildland fire southeast of Pueblo on Wednesday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Smoke was visible from Pueblo on Wednesday as crews responded to a wildland fire due south of Avondale.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s office provided a brief update at about 4:15 p.m. stating no structures were threatened and the actual fire was in the 6200 block of Huerfano Road. At that time, the size of the fire was estimated at about 25 acres and the cause was unknown.

11 News has a crew at the scene and this article will be updated.

Fire agencies, law enforcement responding to a wildland fire near the 6200 block of Huerfano Rd, in SE Pueblo County. No structures threatened. Size and cause unknown at this time. — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) March 2, 2022

