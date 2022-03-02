Crash involving a school bus and motorcycle in Colorado Springs under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a school bus and a motorcycle was under investigation in Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

The call came in at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of N. Circle Drive and Constitution Avenue. The intersection is just east of Garry Berry Stadium.

According to a spokesperson with D-11, there were kids on the bus but they were not injured. Police are reporting the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The crash scene was cleared before 6:30 p.m.

