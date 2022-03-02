Advertisement

Crash involving a school bus and motorcycle in Colorado Springs under investigation

Crash involving a school bus and motorcycle 3/2/22.
Crash involving a school bus and motorcycle 3/2/22.(KKTV/Mike Petkash)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:13 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a school bus and a motorcycle was under investigation in Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

The call came in at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of N. Circle Drive and Constitution Avenue. The intersection is just east of Garry Berry Stadium.

According to a spokesperson with D-11, there were kids on the bus but they were not injured. Police are reporting the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The crash scene was cleared before 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity in Colorado Springs 3/1/22.
1 in custody following hours-long standoff in northeast Colorado Springs Tuesday night
Residents in the Indigo Ranch neighborhood need help identifying this person in the video.
11 CALL FOR ACTION INVESTIGATION: Person caught on camera sifting through mailboxes in Colorado Springs
Incident involving a train and a pedestrian 2/28/22.
Unidentified woman struck by train in Colorado Springs Monday night
LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Prosecution responds to defense’s request to throw out Barry Morphew case (Documents inside article)
New design for Colorado driver's license ID.
New Colorado driver license design unveiled

Latest News

South Metro Fire says emergency shorting was used to stabilize damaged parts of the structure,...
DA: No charges filed in Colorado house party after a floor collapsed
3/2/22.
Crews respond to a wildland fire southeast of Pueblo on Wednesday
South Metro Fire says emergency shorting was used to stabilize damaged parts of the structure,...
DA: No charges filed in Arapahoe County House Party
Photo courtesy: CSPD
‘A true hometown hero’: Fundraiser created for former officer Cem Duzel as he prepares to wed longtime love