Unidentified woman struck by train in Colorado Springs Monday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is dead following an incident involving a train in Colorado Springs Monday night.

It isn’t clear why the woman was on the tracks, but Colorado Springs Police are reporting they were called to the area of Sierra Madre Street and Mill Street at about 4:45 p.m. The intersection is just south of downtown Colorado Springs. A BNSF train hit a woman who was reportedly on the tracks.

Last time this article was updated, police were unable to identify the woman. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office now has possession of the body.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the incident. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on a road closure and police activity in Colorado Springs.

The intersection was back open by about 8 p.m.

@CSPDPIO Sierra Madre St at Mill St and Las Vegas at Royer St will be closed at both directions due to a train incident. Please avoid the area. Thank you. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) March 1, 2022

