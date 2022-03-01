Advertisement

Unidentified woman struck by train in Colorado Springs Monday night

Incident involving a train and a pedestrian 2/28/22.
Incident involving a train and a pedestrian 2/28/22.(KKTV/Mike Petkash)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:01 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is dead following an incident involving a train in Colorado Springs Monday night.

It isn’t clear why the woman was on the tracks, but Colorado Springs Police are reporting they were called to the area of Sierra Madre Street and Mill Street at about 4:45 p.m. The intersection is just south of downtown Colorado Springs. A BNSF train hit a woman who was reportedly on the tracks.

Last time this article was updated, police were unable to identify the woman. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office now has possession of the body.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the incident. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on a road closure and police activity in Colorado Springs.

The intersection was back open by about 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responding to multiple crashes in the area of Rockrimmon and Mikado on Feb. 28, 2022.
9 cars collide in Colorado Springs neighborhood; icy roads likely cause
South Metro Fire says emergency shorting was used to stabilize damaged parts of the structure,...
3 teens hurt when floor collapses at Aurora house party
New design for Colorado driver's license ID.
New Colorado driver license design unveiled
Springs man facing murder charges after victim dies following convenience store fight

Latest News

Much warmer weather this week!
Warmer days ahead...
Gavel
Colorado sues to try to force cleanup of chemicals in foam
csup
CSU-Pueblo Transfer helps turnaround Program
Crash on Platte in Colorado Springs 2/28/22.
Suspected DUI crash closes part of Platte in Colorado Springs Monday night
Colorado Springs, CO.
Sus titulares de noticias para el Sur de Colorado para el 28 de Febrero del 2022