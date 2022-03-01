TONIGHT: President Biden to give his first State of the Union address amid rising tension in Ukraine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine taking the world stage, President Biden is now expected to focus on foreign affairs in his first State of the Union address Tuesday.

The speech will happen at 7 p.m. Colorado time. KKTV will broadcast it on air, along with streaming it from the 11 Breaking News Center with digital anchor Tony Keith.

The speech Tuesday night had initially been conceived by the White House as an opportunity to highlight the improving coronavirus outlook and re-brand Biden’s domestic policy priorities as a way to lower costs for families grappling with soaring inflation. But it has taken on new significance with last week’s Russian invasion of Ukraine and nuclear saber-rattling by Vladimir Putin.

KKTV asked Coloradans what they’d like to hear from President Biden. Responses ranged, from rising gas prices to student loan debt forgiveness; however, Ukraine seems to be at the forefront of people’s minds.

“Everything going on with Ukraine, it would be interesting if [the President] could expand upon that more, because with the way the United States is with the ‘quote, left and right,’ it’s hard to get everyone on board. It’d be nice to hear something that both sides can agree on,” said Coloradan Kevin Chesney.

Biden, in his remarks, planned to highlight the bravery of Ukrainian defenders and the resolve of a newly reinvigorated Western alliance that has worked to rearm the Ukrainian military and impose sanctions on Russia to cripple its economy.

Biden would speak to “the importance of the United States as a leader in the world, standing up for values, standing up for global norms, but also the efforts that he has undertaken to mitigate how it will impact people here,” press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

People also told KKTV, they hope Biden will pause on foreign affairs enough to address domestic issues.

“Gas prices. A lot of people have been telling me they’re going to be shooting up. I hope that’s not the case because that’s hurting, especially now,” said Coloradan Gregory Hall.

Biden will address a mostly full and mask-optional crowd in the House chamber, one sign of the easing coronavirus threat. But he’ll also speak from within a newly fenced Capitol due to renewed security concerns after last year’s insurrection.

Barricades have been seen being put up on Capitol Hill in recent days. Authorities say there are no credible threats, but want to avoid taking any chances.

