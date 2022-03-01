State Patrol kicks off new campaign to help teen drivers stop speeding

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s not cool to speed!

Colorado State Patrol is hoping to instill that message in the state’s youngest drivers with its newest campaign, “Don’t Chase Cool.”

The numbers don’t lie: Colorado teens and early 20-somethings are hitting the accelerator and hitting it often -- sometimes with tragic results.

- In 2021, 9,240 speeding tickets were issued to drivers between 16-21 in Colorado.

- Between 2019-2021, the most common citation for drivers 16-21 in Colorado was speeding.

- Nationally, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says speed is a leading factor in 27 percent of fatal crashes involving teen drivers 15-18.

“Speeding eventually catches up with you and often leads to irreversible consequences,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “People in their teens and early 20s need to know that speeding isn’t a sign of who is ‘cool’ and it definitely doesn’t equate to a person being a better driver.”

State Patrol’s “Don’t Chase Cool” campaign starts March 1 and runs through May 30. It aims to help parents pay constant attention to their child’s driving habits and teens learn to build them.

“By reinforcing the need to drive the speed limit, it won’t be just about keeping your insurance rates down, it will reduce the chance of a future tragedy,” State Patrol said.

And most of all, teach kids that following the speed limit and getting where they are going safely is the much cooler option!



