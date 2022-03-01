Advertisement

Standout Transfer turns CSU-Pueblo into RMAC Contender

Alisha Davis, the former Big Sky MVP, has turned around the Pack program in one season.
csu pueblo
csu pueblo(KKTV)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:35 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - CSU-Pueblo women’s basketball finished the RMAC regular season with 18 more wins than the season prior, setting a new program record for most-improved win differential.

Alisha Davis is a huge part of the turnaround. After spending her first two college seasons playing for the UNC Bears, Alisha has found a new home in Pueblo. She leads the team with 16 points a game and has given the Pack new life.

“You get a kid like Alisha Davis who’s special one of a kind next thing you know you can compete. Everybody gets to play a role that they’re more comfortable doing because she’s here.” said Head Coach Tommie Johnson.

Alisha and the Thunderwolves will host Black Hills state in the first round of the RMAC Tournament, Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

