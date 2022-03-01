Police activity in northeast Colorado Springs Tuesday near N. Academy Blvd. and Meadowland

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police had part of a Colorado Springs neighborhood blocked off Tuesday on the northeast side of the city.

According to CSPD, officers received a call about a domestic disturbance at about 2 p.m. in the 4100 block of Meadowland Boulevard. The neighborhood is just off N. Academy Boulevard. According to police, one of the people involved had at least one active warrant. Last time 11 News check in with police at about 3:45 p.m., a shelter-in-place alert was about to be activated. Residents who needed to shelter in place have already been informed by police. Anyone who lives in the area can click here for any possible updates from Peak Alerts.

The suspect or suspects involved have not been publicly identified. The incident was still active as of 4:55 p.m.

11 News has a crew at the scene and we will update this article.

