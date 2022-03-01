Advertisement

Police: 2 men arrested, carrying half-pound of meth

Christopher Atkinson and Ronald Madril were arrested on February 28th. The meth was discovered in Atkinson’s vehicle.
Handcuffs
Handcuffs(MGN)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A multi-time convicted felon earned himself another trip to jail Monday after police say he rammed a pair of tactical vehicles with his car -- while driving with meth.

Police were tipped off that Christopher Atkinson, 38, was a wanted parolee and were able to locate him on the east side of Colorado Springs off Constitution Avenue. Police say Atkinson was living within the area. Detectives were also able to locate Atkinson’s vehicle within the same area. Atkinson struck two TEU vehicles as he was trying to flee but was unsuccessful in trying to evade arrest.

Ronald Madril, 56, was also located inside of Atkinson’s vehicle. Madril is wanted to burglary and is a multi-time convicted felon. After police searched the vehicle the suspects were in, they discovered and yielded almost a half-pound of methamphetamine.

Madril and Atkinson has been booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity in Colorado Springs 3/1/22.
1 in custody following hours-long standoff in northeast Colorado Springs Tuesday night
Residents in the Indigo Ranch neighborhood need help identifying this person in the video.
11 CALL FOR ACTION INVESTIGATION: Person caught on camera sifting through mailboxes in Colorado Springs
LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Prosecution responds to defense’s request to throw out Barry Morphew case (Documents inside article)
A crash involving a school bus and a motorcycle was under investigation in Colorado Springs.
Crash involving a school bus and motorcycle in Colorado Springs under investigation
Incident involving a train and a pedestrian 2/28/22.
Unidentified woman struck by train in Colorado Springs Monday night

Latest News

3.2.22
Continued mild
Missing kids 3/2/22.
2 children reported missing were found and are safe
D-11 Logo
Colorado Springs D-11 parts ways with superintendent
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers