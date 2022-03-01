Police: 2 men arrested, carrying half-pound of meth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A multi-time convicted felon earned himself another trip to jail Monday after police say he rammed a pair of tactical vehicles with his car -- while driving with meth.

Police were tipped off that Christopher Atkinson, 38, was a wanted parolee and were able to locate him on the east side of Colorado Springs off Constitution Avenue. Police say Atkinson was living within the area. Detectives were also able to locate Atkinson’s vehicle within the same area. Atkinson struck two TEU vehicles as he was trying to flee but was unsuccessful in trying to evade arrest.

Ronald Madril, 56, was also located inside of Atkinson’s vehicle. Madril is wanted to burglary and is a multi-time convicted felon. After police searched the vehicle the suspects were in, they discovered and yielded almost a half-pound of methamphetamine.

Madril and Atkinson has been booked into the El Paso County Jail.

