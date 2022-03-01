Pikes Peak Library District to begin rapid test distribution Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Starting Wednesday, the Pikes Peak Library District will be distributing thousands of COVID rapid tests alongside masks.

Nine hundred test kits will be available at each library location in El Paso County, as well as N95 and surgical-grade masks. There’s a limit of two test kits and five masks per person, and items will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. You must pick up your own test kit and masks, but ID and library cards are not required.

“The library is here for everyone and we just see this as another way for people to access the resources that they need. And in this case, it’s to help prevent the spread of COVID. So having tests and masks available, we are just helping ensure that we can get our community back to the way it used to be,” said Michelle Ray, Chief Communications Officer for Pikes Peak Library District.

The Cheyenne Mountain and Ute Pass libraries are closed Wednesdays and will begin distribution this Thursday.

For information on other mask and test kit community distribution sites across Colorado, click here and here.

