Advertisement

New Orleans hosts its 1st full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020

Parades were canceled last year because officials realized that tightly packed crowds in 2020...
Parades were canceled last year because officials realized that tightly packed crowds in 2020 had created a superspreader event.(Lynne Mitchell | WAFB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:14 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — People are out to party as New Orleans’ first full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020 dawns Tuesday, with a day of back-to-back parades through the city.

Masks against COVID-19 are required only in indoor public spaces.

Parades were canceled last year because officials realized that tightly packed crowds in 2020 had created a superspreader event.

As it has for years, the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club will open the day with a parade that started as a mockery of white festivities, with Black riders wearing blackface and grass skirts.

Next come the elaborate floats of Rex, the self-styled king of Carnival, followed by lots of homemade floats on long flatbed trailers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responding to multiple crashes in the area of Rockrimmon and Mikado on Feb. 28, 2022.
9 cars collide in Colorado Springs neighborhood; icy roads likely cause
South Metro Fire says emergency shorting was used to stabilize damaged parts of the structure,...
3 teens hurt when floor collapses at Aurora house party
Incident involving a train and a pedestrian 2/28/22.
Unidentified woman struck by train in Colorado Springs Monday night
New design for Colorado driver's license ID.
New Colorado driver license design unveiled
Springs man facing murder charges after victim dies following convenience store fight

Latest News

In talks that began Monday, the sides met for a 12th time in a session that started after 1...
MLB pushes labor-deal deadline to Tuesday for March 31 start
Much warmer weather this week!
Warmer days ahead...
A 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles is threatening Ukraine’s capital.
40-mile Russian convoy threatens Kyiv; shelling intensifies
Anthony Spivey is taken into custody in Loris, S.C. on Feb. 24.
Former North Carolina police chief accused of faking suicide