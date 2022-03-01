Advertisement

Nearly 500K families are stranded without reliable child care

Day care centers can’t find enough workers, which has led to a 12.4% decline in staff since...
Day care centers can’t find enough workers, which has led to a 12.4% decline in staff since before the pandemic.(comstock via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:41 AM MST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:42 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report estimates nearly half a million families do not have reliable child care, keeping parents at home and contributing to the worker shortage in the United States.

The report was published by Wells Fargo economists on Tuesday.

Daycare centers can’t find enough workers, which has led to a 12.4% decline in staff since before the pandemic, compared to the total employment deficit of just under 2%.

According to Wells Fargo’s estimates, that leaves about 460,000 families scrambling to find reliable long-term child care.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity in Colorado Springs 3/1/22.
1 in custody following hours-long standoff in northeast Colorado Springs Tuesday night
Residents in the Indigo Ranch neighborhood need help identifying this person in the video.
11 CALL FOR ACTION INVESTIGATION: Person caught on camera sifting through mailboxes in Colorado Springs
LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Prosecution responds to defense’s request to throw out Barry Morphew case (Documents inside article)
A crash involving a school bus and a motorcycle was under investigation in Colorado Springs.
Crash involving a school bus and motorcycle in Colorado Springs under investigation
Incident involving a train and a pedestrian 2/28/22.
Unidentified woman struck by train in Colorado Springs Monday night

Latest News

3.2.22
Continued mild
The White House announced a new plan to manage the coronavirus and halt any incoming new...
White House reveals new plan to manage COVID-19
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports
The U.S., Australia and Japan voted at the U.N. General Assembly to demand Moscow withdraw its...
Biden, other Quad leaders to meet virtually amid Ukraine war
FILE - In this April 28, 2011, photo, an Afghan National Army pickup truck passes parked U.S....
House to vote on bill to help veterans exposed to burn pits