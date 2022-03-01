Advertisement

Master plan for Colorado Springs community park launched

WATCH: Colorado Springs leaders announce plans for new community park
By Carel Lajara
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:56 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Local leaders gathered on Tuesday at UCHealth Park in Colorado Springs to announce the launch of the master plan process to design and build Coleman Community Park.

The new park, named after the late local businessman and philanthropist Norman Coleman, is located in the eastern side of Colorado Springs, near the intersection of Tutt Boulevard and Barnes Road and adjacent to Sand Creek, UCHealth Park, and Ragain Field.

On Tuesday, Mayor John Suthers was joined by Norman’s son, Matt Coleman, as well as the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Karen Palus and Wenk Associates Project Manager Nicole Horst, to talk about the planning process. The goal is to transform the 70 acres of land into a multifaceted recreation space and sports-oriented hub that includes sports fields and a universally accessible playground, similar to Memorial and John Venezia parks.

The total cost of development is millions of dollars. The master plan portion of the project is costing an estimated $247,000, which will be paid by the excess 2018 TABOR revenue set aside for premeditated park and trail projects. There will be multiple opportunities for public input that will then be used to guide the design, development, and construction of Coleman Park.

The plan is expected to be finalized in the spring of 2023 with construction to begin as funding becomes available.

